Electronic Arts has officially confirmed that a movie based on bestselling game The Sims is in the works from producer Margot Robbie, teasing that the adaptation will be a “nod to all of the amazing play and creation and fun that people have had over the last 25 years within The Sims.”

The Sims is one of the best-selling live simulation video games ever, with nearly 200 million copies purchased worldwide.

It was announced in March that Robbie is attached to produce the film adaptation, following the success of her production company LuckyChap’s work on the box office hit Barbie.

Amazon MGM Studios are now also attached, with Loki’s Kate Herron set to direct and co-write with Briony Redman.

In a new interview with Variety, EA’s vice president and general manager of The Sims franchise Kate Gorman said: “What I will tell you is it’s very much rooted in The Sims universe, and what we want is to have a truly authentic Sims experience brought to a theatrical release.

“So what you’ll see from us is that we have been wanting to get this right. We wanted the right partners and to make an impact the size of something like a Barbie movie is exactly what we want. And we know there’s so much love and nostalgia, probably beyond what we would even realize, for The Sims and so many people like us have played throughout generations.”

Margot Robbie and a still from ‘The Sims' ( Getty/EA Games )

Gorman went on to assure fans that “there will be a lot of lore” in the forthcoming film.

“You will see a lot of The Sims universe come to life and you will see a lot of the classic experiences that our players have in the games come to life in the movie,” Gorman said.

“There will be Freezer Bunnies. I’m sure a pool without a ladder is somewhere in there, but we haven’t finalized any of those details. But that’s the idea, is to say that it lives within this space. It’s a nod to all of the amazing play and creation and fun that people have had over the last 25 years within The Sims.”

Gorman also said she was well aware of the social media campaign that hopes the film will be shot entirely in the gibberish in-game language Simlish and then subtitled. “It’s fun. It’s a great idea,” said Gorman. “It’s something we’ll definitely talk about.”