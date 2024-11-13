Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A new body horror film that’s been causing walkouts in cinemas across the world, due to its extreme gore, is now available to watch in the safety of your own home.

Those in attendance of screenings of the film have been sharing their experience of sitting through the two-hour plus title while audience members around them decided enough was enough.

The film in question is The Substance, which is directed by Coralie Fargeat and was named one of the best titles at this year’s Cannes Film Festival by The Independent, who predicted its thrills would receive “a love it or hate it” response upon release.

If you’ve been worried about watching the film in public, you can now watch it in your own living room now the film has been added to Mubi.

Starring Demi Moore, who will soon be seen in forthcoming Paramount+ series Landman, the film follows an ageing Hollywood star who takes a black market drug to create a younger version of herself, played by Margaret Qualley

Its enticing plot has lured in cinemagoers who clearly weren’t prepared for how extreme things get; The Independent previously called The Substance “a body horror that goes places even body horror aficionados will be shocked by”.

After seeing the film, a cinemagoer wrote: “My review of The Substance is that people walked out of our screening and as far as I’m concerned we don’t have enough movies where that might happen,” with another stating: “Some people walked out of the screening of The Substance we were at last night. One of the most violent films I've ever seen.”

One person added: “I’ve seen thousands of films and it’s very hard to shock me, but this gloriously demented movie was cray-cray on 11. ‘The Substance’ is not for the faint of heart (during my viewing, several people walked out mid film), but is an instant cult classic. You’ve been warned.”

Others who made it through were left shaken by what they’d just witnessed, with an X/Twitter user writing: “After The Substance ended the entire theatre was dead silent and motionless as the credits rolled and then someone was just like is everyone OK? And everyone in unison said ‘no’.”

Highlighting the divisive nature of the film was this post reading: “The Substance is the only time I’ve ever been in a cinema and everybody clapped at the end. Two people walked out 20 minutes in. Three more walked out later.”

‘The Substance’ is causing mass cinema walkouts ( Mubi )

It’s a shame that people are walking out, though, as they will certainly be missing out: the final 30 minutes feature some of the most outrageous, bold scenes shown in cinema for years – and at Cannes they played immensely well with a packed audience.

The film’s word-of-mouth turned the film into a bankable hit. Having cost just $17m (£13m), the film. which was bought for $12m (£9m) ahead of its Cannes premiere, has amassed $46.3m (£35.7m).

However, for those who want to watch the film with a crowd (it’s recommended),The Substance is still in cinemas .