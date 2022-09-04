Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brendan Fraser is reportedly so good in his new film that he received a round of applause at the end of the it’s first screening

The Whale, a new psychological drama from Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky, saw Fraser undergo a physical transformation, as well as don prosthetics, to play a man “living with obesity”.

Its official synopsis reads: “A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.”

Many were hoping the film could be the one to launch a comeback-of-sorts for the Mummy actor, 53, who hasn’t had a lead role since straight-to-DVD thriller Breakout in 2013.

Following the film’s premiere at Venice Film Festival, many journalists are saying an Oscar nomination could now be on the cards for Fraser. In fact, the film was so loved that it received an eight-minute standing ovation at the premiere.

According to those in attendance, when the film’s credits rolled, the entire room broke into applause when the actor’s name appeared on screen.

Rob Ruggio wrote after the screening ended: “A huge round of applause for Brendan Fraser when his name appeared in the end credits of The Whale.”

Christina Jeurling Birro added: “I’ll leave you with this until the embargo lifts: there was a huge round of applause for Brendan Fraser when his name came up on the screen during the end credit. And a lot of tears being wiped...”

“The applause when Fraser’s name hit the screen during the screening of The Whale… my gosh. I’m here for the Brenaissance!” Pernille Middelthon commented.

Brendan Fraser is receiving acclaim for his role in ‘The Whale’ (AFP via Getty Images)

In recent years, Fraser was in US drama The Affair and Steven Soderbergh film No Sudden Move. He had also filmed a role for Batgirl, which recently ahd its release cancelled by Warner bros discovery.

After The Whale, he will appear alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s next film Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Whale, which also stars Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink, Samantha Morton and Hong Chau, will be released in the US on 9 December. A UK release date is yet to be announced.