Thomas Brodie-Sangster has gone viral on TikTok after being approached by an influencer who apparently had no idea who he was.

TikToker Ruby Hexx and her friend Ivy Fox approached the Love Actually star and asked if he’d rather have $100, or go on a date with the two of them.

“Oh, I’m in a relationship, so I’d take the $100. No offense,” the 32-year-old actor said in response.

He added that he’d have no use for the dollars as he was English so “neither”.

As he turned to walk away, Hexx asked: “Just out of interest, are you an actor?”

Brodie-Sangster confirmed he was, however, Hexx wrongly guessed that he’d starred in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. “No,” the actor corrected her, “I went to the premiere of that but I wasn’t in it.”

“He was so sweet, i hope his gf sees this,” the caption of the video, which has since received 3.6 million views, read.

Brodie-Sangster went public with his relationship with Talulah Riley last year. The 37-year-old St Trinian’s star was previously married to Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The pair met while filming Pistol, the six-part Sex Pistols mini-series for Disney Plus.

Brodie-Sangster was only 12 when he played the lovelorn son of Liam Neeson’s Daniel in Love Actually.

Since the movie, he’s gone on to star in the films Nanny McPhee, Nowhere Boy (in which he played Paul McCartney), several Maze Runners and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

He’s also known for his parts in the TV series Feather Boy, Game of Thrones, Wolf Hall, Godless, The Queen’s Gambit and Pistol.