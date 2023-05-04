Ed Sheeran news – live: Singer’s lawyer says Marvin Gaye case ‘should never have been brought’
Singer is currently fighting a lawsuit for alleged copyright infringement over his song ‘Thinking Out Loud’
A Manhattan jury is expected to hand down an imminent verdict in Ed Sheeran’s copyright trial.
The British singer-songwriter is currently being sued by the heirs of Ed Townsend, the songwriter who composed the 1973 slow jam classic “Let’s Get It On” with Marvin Gaye.
They have accused Sheeran’s 2014 song of copying the anthem’s harmonic progressions as well as melodic and rhythmic elements without permission.
The lawsuit was initially filed in 2017, however, it’s taken six years to finally reach a Manhattan federal court.
Sheeran vehemently denies plagiarising “Let’s Get It On”. His lawyers have argued that the song uses common constructions found in many pop tracks.
Should the “Perfect” singer be found liable for copyright infringement, the trial will enter a second phase to determine how much he’ll owe in damages.
He reportedly told the court this week that, should he lose, he plans on quitting music.
Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that Sheeran will temporarily replace Katy Perry on American Idol as she performs at the coronaton concert in London this weekend.
Sheeran also faces another lawsuit from the owner of Gaye’s song
In the same New York City court, investment banker David Pullman – who owns one-third of Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” – is also suing Sheeran for copyright infringement.
A judge ruled last year that this lawsuit would also proceed to trial despite Sheeran’s motion for dismissal.
It’s now down to the jury
That’s all foks. We’ve heard testimonies from both sides and lawyers for the plaintiffs and Sheeran have given closing arguments.
The jurors were sent home shortly after closing arguments and will return on Thursday morning to deliberate, Reuters reports.
Video: Listen to Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud' side-by-side to Marvin Gaye track
Now the plaintiff’s lawyer closes
Keisha Rice now delivers the closing arguments for the heirs of “Let’s Get It On” co-writer Ed Townsend.
“[I would say] the defendants are hoping that you’d be blinded by their celebrity,” she says, according to Courthouse News reporter Josh Russell.
“They were not writing a song about getting it on, not musically, not lyrically,” Farkas says of Sheeran and “Thinking Out Loud” co-writer Amy Wadge.
“Simply put, the plaintiffs’ smoking gun was shooting blanks,” Farkas says.
Farkas was alluding to the plaintiff’s attorney Ben Crump’s opening statement in which he said he had a “smoking gun”. He was referring to a fan video from a past Ed Sheeran concert in which the singer performs a “mash-up” of “Thinking Out Loud” and “Let’s Get It On”.
Sheeran’s lawyer says case ‘should never have been brought’
It’s time for both sides’ lawyers to give closing arguments.
Sheeran’s attorney Ilene S Farkas begins by saying the trial should “never have been brought”.
“Ed Townsend did not create these basic musical building blocks. Ed Townsend was not the first songwriter to use and combine these elements. It was not original,” she says.
Sheeran missed grandmother’s funeral in Ireland today due to trial
Sheeran’s grandmother’s funeral took place in Ireland today. The singer’s father confirmed that his son had to miss the occasion to attend his ongoing trial in New York.
“I am very sad that our son Edward is unable to be here today. He’s so upset that he cannot be present,” he said.
Trial adjourns for lunch
We’re reaching the climax of the trial here, folks. The Judge has just ordered a break for lunch, reconvening at 2:15pm EST (7:15pm BST).
When they return, the jury will hear closing statements from both sides.