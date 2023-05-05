✕ Close Ed Sheeran Appears In Court In Copyright Trial

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Manhattan jury has found that Ed Sheeran did not plagiarise Marvin Gaye’s 1973 song “Let’s Get It On” for his 2014 single “Thinking Out Loud”.

The British singer-songwriter had been sued by the heirs of Ed Townsend, the songwriter who composed the slow jam classic with Gaye.

They accused Sheeran’s song of copying the anthem’s harmonic progressions as well as melodic and rhythmic elements without permission.

In a defiant statement after the verdict, Sheeran said he would not “allow myself to be a piggy bank”.

The lawsuit was initially filed in 2017, but took six years to finally reach a Manhattan federal court.

Sheeran vehemently denied plagiarising “Let’s Get It On”. His lawyers argued that the song used common constructions found in many pop tracks.

He told the court earlier this week that, should he lose, he planned on quitting music.