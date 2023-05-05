Ed Sheeran news – live: Singer releases new album Subtract after winning Marvin Gaye lawsuit
Singer had been fighting a lawsuit in New York after being accused of plagiarising Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’ for his 2014 single ‘Thinking Out Loud’
A Manhattan jury has found that Ed Sheeran did not plagiarise Marvin Gaye’s 1973 song “Let’s Get It On” for his 2014 single “Thinking Out Loud”.
The British singer-songwriter had been sued by the heirs of Ed Townsend, the songwriter who composed the slow jam classic with Gaye.
They accused Sheeran’s song of copying the anthem’s harmonic progressions as well as melodic and rhythmic elements without permission.
In a defiant statement after the verdict, Sheeran said he would not “allow myself to be a piggy bank”.
The lawsuit was initially filed in 2017, but took six years to finally reach a Manhattan federal court.
Sheeran vehemently denied plagiarising “Let’s Get It On”. His lawyers argued that the song used common constructions found in many pop tracks.
He told the court earlier this week that, should he lose, he planned on quitting music.
ICYMI: Sheeran’s plagiarism accuser collapsed in court
On day two of the trial, Kathryn Townsend Griffin, the woman who sued Sheeran for plagiarism, had to be carried out of court after suddenly collapsing.
Griffin is the daughter of songwriter Ed Townsend, who co-wrote Gaye’s 1973 soul hit.
According to CNN, when Sheeran’s lawyers began a cross-examination of a music expert, Griffin fainted.
She was reportedly lifted up by others present at the trial, and given medical assistance before being removed from the room in a stretcher.
The incident is reported to have caused a delay of just seven minutes, with proceedings resuming after she was taken from court.
Her lawyer later disclosed that Griffin suffers from a “pre-existing medical condition that she’s dealing with”.
Ed Sheeran plagiarism accuser collapses in court
Singer is in court over his 2014 track ‘Thinking Out Loud’
What would have happened if Sheeran was found liable
If the New York jury had sided with the plaintiffs, the trial would have entered a second phase to decide how much he’d owe in damages.
Ed Sheeran review: ‘Subtract'
The release of Sheeran’s new album, Subtract, has coincided with his trial in New York.
In a three-star review, The Independent’s music correspondent Roisin O’Connor writes: “Lyrically, the album does fall short, but then Sheeran has spent over a decade trading in vague yet universal issues. Heartbroken? Crushing on someone? Drinking with mates? He has you covered.”
On Subtract, Ed Sheeran (and Aaron Dessner) prove that less is more - review
The final album in the singer-songwriter’s ‘maths’ series includes some beautifully pared-back musicianship, and Sheeran at his most vulnerable
What other copyright cases has Sheeran been embroiled in?
In 2016, Sheeran was faced with his first copyright infringement lawsuit, from the pair of songwriters behind “Amazing”. The writers sued Sheeran, claiming that his hit track “Photograph” copied aspects of their song, which had been performed by The X Factor winner Matt Cardle.
A year later, the case was settled and the songwriters were then added to the credits of Sheeran’s 2014 track.
In 2017, Sheeran won his second copyright trial over his popular 2017 song “Shape of You”.
Sheeran missed grandmother’s funeral in Ireland this week due to trial
Sheeran’s grandmother’s funeral took place in Ireland on Wednesday (3 May). The singer’s father confirmed that his son had to miss the occasion to attend his ongoing trial in New York.
“I am very sad that our son Edward is unable to be here today. He’s so upset that he cannot be present,” he said.
Ed Sheeran misses his grandmother’s funeral due to copyright trial
‘Our son Edward... has to be thousands of miles away in a court in America defending his integrity,’ father said during eulogy
Sheeran’s trial coincided with the release of his emotional documentary
In the Disney+ series, it was revealed that Sheeran “wrote seven songs in four hours” after wife Cherry Seaborn’s cancer diagnosis.
Seaborn, 30, was diagnosed with a tumour in 2022, during her pregnancy with her and Sheeran’s second child.
“We had the diagnosis of the tumour and the next day, Eds went down into the basement and wrote seven songs in four hours,” said Seaborn.
Ed Sheeran ‘wrote seven songs in four hours’ after wife Cherry’s cancer diagnosis
Singer-songwriter put his feelings directly into musical form
Sheeran also faces another lawsuit from the owner of Gaye’s song
In the same New York City court, investment banker David Pullman – who owns one-third of Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” – is also suing Sheeran for copyright infringement.
A judge ruled last year that this lawsuit would also proceed to trial despite Sheeran’s motion for dismissal.
Ed Sheeran reveals plans for posthumous album
Ed Sheeran has revealed his plans for a posthumous album.
The 32-year-old singer, who is set to release his last mathematical album Subtract (-) this week, said he’s been working on a secret album that will be released upon his death.
“I want to slowly make this album that is quote-unquote ‘perfect’ for the rest of my life, adding songs here and there,” Sheeran told Rolling Stone. “And just have it in my will that after I die, it comes out.”
Video: Listen to Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud' side-by-side to Marvin Gaye track
How much was Sheeran sued for?
Damages in the case were unspecified, though the family said they were interested in “all of the money that is generated from the distribution and any other exploitation” of Sheeran’s track, according to PA.