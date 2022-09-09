Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marvel’s latest cinematic release, Thor: Love and Thunder, has finally arrived on Disney+.

The film, a sequel to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

When Love and Thunder was first out in cinemas, it attracted substantial criticism for its CGI effects, including from the film’s own director, Taika Waititi.

Particular condemnation was brought upon one scene in particular, which saw Thor talk to the disembodied spectre of a child’s head in a vision.

As observed by Twitter user @comicxbook, the CGI effects appear to have been altered for the film’s streaming release.

However, he claims in the side-by-side comparison, which has been “liked” over 100,000 times on the social media website, that the new version looks “even worse” than before.

“It also looks terrible in motion btw,” he added, sharing a clip of the scene.

Others also chimed in, agreeing that the new version of the scene appeared to show no improvement.

“I may have been overly optimistic in thinking that the ‘finished’ version would be better,” one person wrote.

“This is so embarrassing why are they doing this to me,” another joked.

“Man do I hate this idea of movies and TV shows being ‘patched’,” someone else wrote.

Thor: Love and Thunder is available to stream on Disney+ now.