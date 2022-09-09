Late night TV hosts pay tribute to ‘universally adored’ Queen Elizabeth II

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Late-night television hosts honoured Queen Elizabeth’s legacy during their shows on Thursday (8 September), after it was announced that Britain’s longest-reigning monarch had died.

The Queen died “peacefully” at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, according to Buckingham Palace, having spent 70 years as head of state, outlasting her predecessors and overseeing monumental changes in social and political life.

British presenter James Corden, who hosts The Late Late Show, expressed his grief over the Queen’s death, while adding how “grateful” he was for the “incredible service and leadership she has shown during all of our lifetimes”.

“She is the only queen most of us have ever known,” he continued, adding, “She has seen 14 US presidents during her reign and on Tuesday –just on Tuesday, welcomed her 15th prime minister {Liz Truss]”.

Noting that Queen Elizabeth was “an essential part of the fabric of our world”, Corden said she “was universally honoured” and “represented good in this world”.

“And it’s always felt as if she was there for all of us, for 70 years she never wavered,” the 44-year-old said, calling the Queen a “guiding light” amid a “world of uncertainty”.

He added: “She was always gracious, always dignified, always a shining example of leadership. She represented stability in a world where so often it feels like the floor is shaking. Queen Elizabeth is unique. A life’s work never to be repeated.”

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, who hails from South Africa – which was once a part of the British empire – began the segment by noting “how varied the reactions” to the Queen’s death had been.

“But whatever you think of the monarchy,” he continued, “You gotta admit it’s insane how long Elizabeth sat on the throne”.

Noting that she came to power in 1952, Noah light-heartedly added: “That means she’s seen Adam West as Batman, Michael Keaton as Batman, Christian Bale as Batman, Ben Affleck as Batman, survived that, and then saw Robert Pattinson as Batman.

“And look, I’m sure there’s a better way to measure time than in Batman, but you get it. She’s been in the game for a minute.”

During his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host jokingly contextualised the Queen’s death for the show’s American audiences.

“The Queen is known as England’s rock and we don’t have a rock. The closest thing we have to a rock in America is the Rock,” he said, referring to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Queen died at the age of 96, which Kimmel called a “pretty good run”.

“I feel like if you die anywhere on the FM radio dial… my goal is to make it to a hot 97 or maybe even power 106, who knows,” he continued, calling it “really remarkable” to think about all the people the Queen has met – “from Bill Clinton to will.i.am” as well as “JFK and JLo”.

“She stoop up to fascists, and she stood behind them,” Kimmel added, as a picture of Queen Elizabeth standing behind former US president Donald Trump amid thunderous applause.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, tributes from authors, actors, athletes, and more have begun pouring in.

These were led by Daniel Craig, who memorably performed as James Bond alongside the Queen at the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony.

He told PA: “I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with the royal family, those she loved and all those who loved her.”

