Jacinda Ardern pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, describing the monarch as “extraordinary.”

Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.

The Queen visited New Zealand 10 times, in 1953-1954, 1963, 1970, 1974, 1977, 1981, 1986, 1990, 1995, and 2002.

“This is a time of deep sadness. Young or old, there is no doubt that a chapter is closing today, and with that we remember an incredible woman that we were lucky to call our Queen,” Ms Ardern said.

“She was extraordinary.”

