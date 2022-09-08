Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96, will be marked with the declaration of 12 days of national mourning.

Union flags will be lowered and flown at half-mast out of respect on royal residences, government buildings and armed forces establishments and books of condolence opened at British embassies across the world.

Her coffin is expected to lie in state for three days at Westminster Hall in advance of her state funeral at Westminster Abbey in central London, a ceremony presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Queen has passed away aged 96 (PA)

Her body will finally be laid to rest at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where her late husband, Prince Philip, and both of her parents, the Queen Mother and George VI, are also buried.

The day of her funeral and that of the coronation of King Charles III will both be national holidays.

The last major period of national mourning experienced in the UK took place last spring in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh following his passing on 9 April 2021.

It commenced that Friday and lasted nine days until the following Sunday morning, a day after Philip was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel on Saturday 17 April.

His wife of 73 years was forced to sit alone at his funeral because of the social distancing measures then in place in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, a hardship she bore as stoically as ever.

These solemn periods are designated by governments as a means of honouring a person or persons of particular significance to their nation, most commonly held to commemorate a head of state or the advent of a national tragedy like a fatal accident, terrorist atrocity or natural disaster.

The country is in morning after the death of the Queen (PA)

Public tributes are paid to the departed and a mood of quiet reflection abides, the occasion presenting citizens with an opportunity to reflect on the dead, consider their life and work and perhaps meditate upon their own mortality.

How long a period of national mourning lasts depends entirely upon the country: it can be a single day or several weeks.

In the UK this week, following on from the Royal House issuing its official notification of Her Majesty’s passing, Britain can next expect the announcement of the plans for her funeral and statements from the new prime minister, Liz Truss, and from Charles.

He will formally be declared king by the Accession Council a day later, after which a proclamation will be read at St James’s Palace and he will meet with Ms Truss’s Cabinet.

Having received a motion of condolence in Westminster Hall, King Charles will then begin a tour of the UK home nations, spending a day in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales respectively.

The monarch has passed away after months of concern for her health (PA)

Meanwhile, his mother’s body will lie in state for three days, giving the public a chance to say their farewells and give thanks for her extraordinary life of public service.

When that 72-hour period is concluded, her state funeral can then take place at Westminster Abbey, followed by a national silence at midday and then a committal service at St George’s, where Queen Elizabeth II will finally be laid to rest.

Customs differ from one country to another country.

The US typically assigns the day of a president’s state funeral as a moment of national mourning, a custom born of the overwhelming public outpouring of grief following the assassination of John F Kennedy in 1963 (although Franklin D Roosevelt’s death in 1945 provided a precedent after his robust leadership of America through the Great Depression and Second World War).

Notable recent examples of world leaders being honoured in this way include Czech president Vaclav Havel in 2011, South Africa’s Nelson Mandela and Hugo Chavez of Venezuela in 2013 and Israeli president Shimon Peres and Cuban communist leader Fidel Castro in 2016.

Havel was mourned for three days, Chavez for a week and Peres for over a month.

It is not just politicians who are celebrated: the deaths of religious icons like Pope John Paul II and Mother Teresa were mourned by Roman Catholics around the world.

The enormous popularity of sports stars like Eusebio, Ferenc Puskas and Ayrton Senna also ensured the grief at their passing transcended geographical boundaries.

National periods of mourning have also been declared out of respect for the victims of isolated tragedies, both historic and contemporary.

China paid its respects to the victims of the Rape of Nanking following the Second World War, while the US has honoured those killed in the notorious Columbine high school mass shooting, on 9/11 and at Fort Hood while Norway remembered the victims of domestic terrorist Anders Bering Brevik in 2011.

Controversially, no period of mourning was declared in Britain following the death of Princess Diana in 1997, despite the extent of public sentiment, but one was held in 2005 as a gesture of respect for the 52 people killed in the Islamist terror attacks on London on 7 July that year.

One of the most significant to have occurred in living memory in Britain came in 1965, following the death of Sir Winston Churchill.

His body lay in state at St Paul’s Cathedral in London for three days so that mourners could pay their final tributes to the prime minister, who famously held his nerve to steer the Allied Forces to victory over Nazi Germany.

British writer Laurie Lee beautifully captured the bonding sense of “a shared emotion” many felt upon seeing him at rest in his contemporary essay “The Lying in State”:

“Every resounding event seems to be followed by silence as history catches its breath. So it is this morning in this great bare hall – a silence like a fall of snow, holding the city and the world in a moment of profound reflection, reducing all men to a levelled pause.

“He lies on his catafalque, lifted on steps of purple, in a hall built by kings for kings, his coffin wrapped in a flag like a wave of water as if already seaborne for some distant haven.”