Queen Elizabeth II’s death: Who is now the UK monarch?

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, meaning that the crown will now be passed to her closest heir.

Her Majesty’s eldest son, Prince Charles, has has immediately become King Charles III upon her death today, 8 September.

Prince William, King Charles’s eldest son, is now first in line to the throne. His eldest son, Prince George, is second in line.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

