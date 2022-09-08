Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Just after midday today, the Palace announced the Queen was under medical supervision due to concerns about her health.

Shortly after, the BBC One began rolling coverage of the Queen’s medical condition, initially scrapping all scheduled programming until 6pm.

Senior royals, including the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York and the Earl adn Countess of Wessex arrived at Balmoral throughout the afternoon to be by the Queen’s side.

Her Majesty died peacefully at Balmoral, after 70 years on the throne, becoming the longest-serving British monarch.

Here is how the day unfolded:

12.32pm

Buckingham Palace issue a statement saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health.

They say the head of state is comfortable and royal physicians have recommended she stays under medical supervision as the future king, the Prince of Wales, and second in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge, clear their diaries to dash to the Queen’s Aberdeenshire home.

Crowds began to gather outside Buckingham Palace after the announcement about the Queen’s health (Getty Images)

12.45pm

Clarence House said Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral.

A minute later Kensington Palace confirmed William would also be travelling north.

2.39pm

Royal Air Force flight KRF23R takes off from RAF Northolt in South Ruislip, west London, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The plane is carrying William, the Duke of York, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

3.50pm

The plane, a Dassault Falcon, lands at Aberdeen airport.

The RAF plane carrying senior royals after landing at Aberdeen airport (Reuters)

4.30pm

Liz Truss is informed of the Queen’s death, according to the Prime Minister’s official spokesman.

She is told the news by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

Just after 5pm

A fleet of cars, including a Range Rover driven by William, with Andrew in the passenger seat and Edward and Sophie in the back, arrives at Balmoral.

Senior royals arriving at Balmoral (Getty Images)

6.31pm

Buckingham Palace say in a statement: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Just after 7pm

Charles, who became King on the death of his mother, said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

The Queen was last pictured with Liz Truss at Balmoral on Tuesday where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister (PA Wire)

7.08pm

Prime Minister Liz Truss said it was “the passing of the second Elizabethan age” and concluded an address by saying “God save the King”.

She refers to Charles, the new King, as King Charles III, saying: “Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III.”

Liz Truss delivering a statement outside Downing Street (PA)

7.25pm

Clarence House confirms that Charles will be known as King Charles III.

7.41pm

Kensington Palace confirms that Kate and William will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.