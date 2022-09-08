Queen death - latest: Tributes paid as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passes away aged 96
Queen Elizabeth II has passed away in Balmoral Scotland has been succeeded by her son King Charles III
Related video: Queen mourns her late husband, Prince Philip, in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in April 2021
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has died at the age of 96.
She reigned for almost seven decades between 1952 and 2022, overseeing huge political and cultural changes in the national life, from the end of the era of colonial rule to Brexit.
Her son, the Prince of Wales, automatically succeeds her as King Charles III, taking her place in ruling over the UK and more than a dozen Commonwealth nations, a role for which he has spent a lifetime in preparation.
Liz Truss, who became the Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday, was on the front bench of the Commons when she received the news about the monarch’s health.
The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall are among the members of the royal family who headed to the Queen’s home in the Scottish Highlands to be by her side.
The Queen was the “rock” on which modern Britain was built, Liz Truss said as she marked “the passing of the second Elizabethan age”.
Speaking outside Downing Street on Thursday evening, the new Conservative prime minister said Her Majesty had been “a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons”.
Political party leaders, former prime ministers and heads of state joined Ms Truss in paying tribute to the Queen.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the nation “mourns the passing of a remarkable sovereign” alongside the royal family.
President Joe Biden hailed the Queen as “more than a monarch” and a leader who “defined an era”.
“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her,” he said in a statement:
Read here our other live blog following the Queen’s death. Operation London Bridge is a series of carefully constructed plans by authorities that have been in place since the 1960s.
Donald Trump: ‘There was nobody like her’
Former US president Donald Trump, who met the Queen in 2019, paid tribute to her “generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor”, adding that the Queen was a “beautiful lady”.
Thousands gather outside Buckingham Palace to mourn
Charles III: King’s official title confirmed by Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Charles’s regnal name - his official title while serving as monarch - will be King Charles III.
Queen ‘stood amongst us in spirit’, says Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the nation shared in the grief of the royal family, saying the country “mourns the passing of a remarkable sovereign”.
“Above the clashes of politics, she stood not for what the nation fought over, but what it agreed upon,” Sir Keir said.
“So as our great Elizabethan era comes to an end, we will honour the late Queen’s memory by keeping alive the values of public service she embodied.
“For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II stood as the head of our country. But, in spirit, she stood amongst us.”
She was the greatest ever monarch, he said, “a symbol of the best of us”.
Every time he met her, she asked searching questions, he added, and she displayed obvious love for Britain, which was returned.
“Around the world people are united in mourning and in celebrating her life.”
