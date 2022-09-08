✕ Close Related video: Queen mourns her late husband, Prince Philip, in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in April 2021

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has died at the age of 96.

She reigned for almost seven decades between 1952 and 2022, overseeing huge political and cultural changes in the national life, from the end of the era of colonial rule to Brexit.

Her son, the Prince of Wales, automatically succeeds her as King Charles III, taking her place in ruling over the UK and more than a dozen Commonwealth nations, a role for which he has spent a lifetime in preparation.

Liz Truss, who became the Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday, was on the front bench of the Commons when she received the news about the monarch’s health.

The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall are among the members of the royal family who headed to the Queen’s home in the Scottish Highlands to be by her side.