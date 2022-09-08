Jump to content
The Queen was a unifying symbol to the nation

Editorial: A queen for bad times as well as good, Elizabeth II’s selfless commitment to duty gave the monarchy a stability it would need to survive national turbulence and changing attitudes

Thursday 08 September 2022 22:44
<p>Elizabeth II’s reign falls easily into the historic line that includes Victoria and the first Elizabeth </p>

Elizabeth II bequeaths a monarchy and a nation transformed from those she inherited as a young princess in 1952 – and transformed for the better.

She saw more than a dozen prime ministers, from Churchill to Boris Johnson – and most recently, Liz Truss – come into power, as well as a similar number of US presidents and countless other heads of state.

Her rule falls easily into the line of historic reigns that includes those of the first Elizabeth and Victoria, and into a tradition of selfless service epitomised by her father – George VI – and grandfather – George V.

