Chris Hemsworth shares Thor: Love and Thunder update after Taika Waititi photo controversy

Thor: Love and Thunder has finished shooting just one week after Taika Waititi was embroiled in a viral photo controversy.

The film, which stars Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, has been in production since January, with familiar faces from Marvel’s other franchises also set to make appearances.

Co-starring in the film is Natalie Portman, who’ll play Lady Thor, and Christian Bale, who was cast as Gorr the God Butcher.

The production wrap comes a week after photographs showing director Waititi sharing an intimate moment with both Rita Ora, who he’s rumoured to be dating, and Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the film, went viral on social media.

They were sitting on the balcony of Waititi’s home in Sydney.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Marvel bosses reportedly reprimanded the filmmaker for the pictures.

An insider close to Thor: Love and Thunder’s production told the publication that the behaviour exhibited in the photo is “not exactly the image they’re looking to project in relation to one of their biggest franchises”.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Marvel for comment.

Chris Hemsworth announces ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has wrapped filming (Instagram)

Announcing the completion of filming, Hemsworth wrote on Instagram: “That’s a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is gonna be bats*** crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder!

“Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!”

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released in cinemas in February 2022.