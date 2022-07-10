Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Thor viewers react to unexpected cast addition in Love and Thunder post-credit scene

‘I was not expecting him to show up at all,’ one shocked viewer wrote

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 10 July 2022 06:52
Comments
Thor : Love and Thunder trailer

Thor: Love and Thunder viewers are expressing shock over a cameo in the post-credits scene.

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) offering is a sequel directed by Taika Waititi, who returns to the franchise after 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman star in the film, which has received a mixed reception from fans and critics.

Recommended

However, one thing people seem to be united on is their surprise over a new addition to the film series.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

In Thor: Love and Thunder’s post-credits scene, viewers catch up with Russell Crowe’s Zeus, who Thor believes he killed midway through the film. It turns out he survived, and he plans to wage war on humans.

“Now, they look to the sky, and they don’t ask us for lightning, they don’t ask us for rain – they just want to see one of their so-called superheroes,” Zeus says to an unseen character. “When did we become the joke?” he asks, adding: No. No, they will fear us again.”

The camera then pans to the character Zeus was talking to – Hercules, played by none other than Brett Goldstein. Goldstein is most famous for playing Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, a show he also writes on. He also presents the podcastFilms To Be Buried With.

“Nothing could have prepared me for seeing Brett Goldstein as Hercules,” one surprised fan wrote.

Another added: “Hercules showed up and I was like Roy Kent????? I was not expecting Brett Goldstein to show up at all lmao.”

Referencing the chant dedicated to his Ted Lasso character, one viewer wrote: “Brett Goldstein, he's here, he's there, he's EVERY F***ing WHERE. Can't wait to see Hercules against Thor.”

Brett Goldstein has joined the MCU as Hercules

(Getty Images)

Other stars to have been introduced to the MCU in recent Marvel post-credit scenes include Harry Styles and Charlize Theron.

Recommended

Meanwhile, MCU fans are complaining that the new Thor film has opened up a significant plot hole for the long-running film series.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in cinemas now. Find The Independent’s verdict on the film hereyyyy.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in