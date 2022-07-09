Thor: Love and Thunder viewers are expressing shock over a cameo in the post-credits scene.

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) offering is a sequel directed by Taika Waititi, who returns to the franchise after 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman star in the film, which has received a mixed reception from fans and critics.

However, one thing people seem to be united on is their surprise over a new addition to the film series.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

In Thor: Love and Thunder’s post-credits scene, viewers catch up with Russell Crowe’s Zeus, who Thor believes he killed midway through the film. It turns out he survived, and he plans to wage war on humans.

“Now, they look to the sky, and they don’t ask us for lightning, they don’t ask us for rain – they just want to see one of their so-called superheroes,” Zeus says to an unseen character. “When did we become the joke?” he asks, adding: No. No, they will fear us again.”

The camera then pans to the character Zeus was talking to – Hercules, played by none other than Brett Goldstein. Goldstein is most famous for playing Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, a show he also writes on. He also presents the podcastFilms To Be Buried With.

“Nothing could have prepared me for seeing Brett Goldstein as Hercules,” one surprised fan wrote.

Another added: “Hercules showed up and I was like Roy Kent????? I was not expecting Brett Goldstein to show up at all lmao.”

Referencing the chant dedicated to his Ted Lasso character, one viewer wrote: “Brett Goldstein, he's here, he's there, he's EVERY F***ing WHERE. Can't wait to see Hercules against Thor.”

Brett Goldstein has joined the MCU as Hercules (Getty Images)

Other stars to have been introduced to the MCU in recent Marvel post-credit scenes include Harry Styles and Charlize Theron.

Meanwhile, MCU fans are complaining that the new Thor film has opened up a significant plot hole for the long-running film series.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in cinemas now.