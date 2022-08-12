Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Boys star Karl Urban has described a scene that was deleted from the 2017 superhero film Thor: Ragnarok.

In the hit Marvel sequel, Urban played Skurge, the keeper of the Bifrost after Heimdall (Idris Elba) left the post.

Over the course of the film, Skurge is seen teaming up with the villainous Hela (Cate Blanchett), before eventually redeeming himself at the end.

Speaking to GQ, he revealed the emotional scene featuring his character which did not make its way into the final film.

“There was actually a scene that didn’t make the final cut. Because the character has a really wonderful arc,” Urban said. “That first of all, out of self-preservation, he aligns himself with Hela. Because he could see that if he doesn’t he’s going to be killed.

“But then, through the course of the film, he gets more and more sickened by what he’s required to do in order to hold that decision up, to work for her.”

The scene in question follows a moment in which Skurge chops the head off a young girl in the Asgardian town square, at Hela’s command.

“Post that scene, there’s a scene which didn’t make the final cut, is he absolutely sickened to the core,” Urban revealed.

Urban (left) and Cate Blanchett (right) in ‘Thor: Ragnarok' (Marvel Studios 2017)

“We find him in some corner. And he’s actually being physically sick by what he’s done. And that was really sort of the genesis for this turn that he takes, and the guilt that he feels about what he’s done, and how he’s going to, at the right point in time, make it right.”

Urban’s character did not survive to appear in this year’s sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder. Both films were directed by Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi.

In an interview earlier this year, Waititi opened up about some of the material that had been left on Love and Thunder’s cutting room floor, including scenes with Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage.

“I don’t want people to see the deleted scenes because they’re deleted for a reason: they aren’t good enough. The scenes were not in the movie and that’s it,” he said.