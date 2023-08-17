Jump to content

Timothée Chalamet told Greta Gerwig that he should’ve been in Barbie

Gerwig has previously directed Chalamet in both ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Little Women’

Peony Hirwani
Thursday 17 August 2023 06:42
Comments
Barbie teaser trailer

Timothée Chalamet reportedly told Greta Gerwig that he should’ve been in the Barbie movie.

The 40-year-old director recalled the time when the Wonka star visited the Barbie set in London and told her that he should’ve been in this film.

In an interview with Hollywood First Look, Gerwig said that she tried for Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan to make cameo appearances in Barbie, but the scheduling didn’t add up.

“I tried to get them both in it. They both couldn’t do it,” Gerwig said. “Although Timothée did come by the set and then said, ‘I should have been in this,’ And I was like, ‘I know! Why aren’t you in this?’”

Gerwig previously told Cinemablend that she wanted Chalamet and Ronan to appear in her new film in “speciality cameos,” but “both of them couldn’t do it and I was so annoyed.

“But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom.”

Gerwig has previously directed Chalamet in both Lady Bird and Little Women.

According to Deadline, Barbie has now become the highest-grossing Warner Bros movie in the studio’s 100-year history at the domestic box office.

(AP)

Wednesday’s (16 August) figures put Barbie at $537.5m (£421.7m) in domestic box office earnings, officially putting it ahead of Nolan’s 2008 superhero movie The Dark Knight ($536m) and making it the production studio’s highest-grossing domestic release ever.

In the coming days, it will also exceed Universal Pictures’ The Super Mario Bros ($574m) as 2023’s biggest domestic release. And should its box-office reign continue, it won’t be long until its current $1.2bn global takings eclipse Mario ($1.35bn) as the highest-earning worldwide release of the year.

The film is also the highest-grossing movie ever for both Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who play the roles of Barbie and Ken.

With Barbie’s undeniable success, Mattel has announced plans for 17 more films about its other toys, games and brands.

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey branded Barbie “a near-miraculous achievement from Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie” in her five-star review.

The film is out in cinemas now.

