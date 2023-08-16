Stevie Nicks shares emotional response to watching Daisy Jones and the Six

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stevie Nicks has shared her thoughts on Daisy Jones & the Six, Amazon Prime Video’s musical drama series based on the novel of the same name.

The show, starring Sam Claflin and Riley Keough, is based on the popular book by Taylor Jenkins Reid and charts the rise to fame of fictional band Daisy Jones and The Six, along with its members’ tumultuous personal lives.

Set in the Seventies, the 10-episode miniseries flits between the present day, where the individual band members are interviewed 20 years after they split for good, and their early years as aspiring rock stars.

Reid has previously said that she was inspired, in part, by watching video footage of Fleetwood Mac’s live performances, in particular a 1997 concert where Nicks gave a blistering rendition of their song “Silver Springs”.

On Tuesday (15 August), Nicks shared a still image from the show on her Instagram and discussed her emotional response to Keough’s performance.

“Just finished watching Daisy Jones and the Six for the second time,” Nicks wrote.

In reference to lead star Keough, she added: “In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story.

“It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it,” Nicks added, referring to her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who died in November 2022.

Nicks ended her message by writing: “Hopefully [the series] will continue…”

Following its release in March, Daisy Jones & the Six earned multiple nominations at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Keough, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Camila Morrone.

Denise Wingate, who was the costume designer behind Daisy Jones & The Six, later shared the process for creating an “authentic” yet “timeless” wardrobe for the show with People.

Fans later spotted how Wingate was able to include a touching tribute to Keough’s grandfather, Elvis Presley, by creating a replica of his guitar strap for her character to wear.

Daisy Jones & the Six is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.