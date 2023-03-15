Fans spot touching Riley Keough easter egg in Daisy Jones and the Six

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daisy Jones and The Six fans have spotted a touching easter egg within the new series.

The new mockumentary stars Elvis’ granddaughterRiley Keough as protagonist Daisy Jones, who joins group The Six.

Since the series has begun airing, viewers have spotted a familiar item appearing in the footage.

It appears that Keough is paying tribute to her Grandfather’s by wearing an identical guitar strap to the one he wore while she performed as Jones.

The guitar strap is red, orange, white and black with a busy print of x’s and o’s across it.

The guitar strap is in fact a replica of her grandfather’s named the New Yorker/ The Woodstock. It was made by the Ace Strap company, a series representative told People.

The same style guitar strap was also wore by Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock in 1969.

Daisy Jones and The Six is a 10-part series based on the book by Jenkins Reid and shows a fictional band’s rise to fame during the seventies.

It stars actors such as Sam Claflin as the band’s founder Billy Dunne, and model, actor and musician, Suki Waterhouse.

The Independent recently spoke to the songwriters behind the music in the show, to find out how they wrote the songs for the hit series.

Elsewhere, footage of the 1997 Fleetwood Mac reunion concert The Dance is doing the rounds on social media, as Daisy Jones fans delve into the fictional band drama that plays out in the show.

Taylor Jenkins Reid has said she was partly inspired to write the book after watching performances of Fleetwood Mac on TV, in particular Stevie Nicks’ blistering performance of “Silver Springs” alongside bandmate and former romantic partner Lindsey Buckingham.

The cast have also spoken about how they watched clips of the band themselves, with Claflin citing the moment a major influence on his audition for the starring role of Billy Dunne.