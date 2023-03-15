Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Louis Tomlinson has said that having the most writing credits in One Direction is the thing he’s most proud of.

The 31-year-old singer released the “first look” trailer for his forthcoming documentary on Tuesday (14 March).

Tomlinson announced the new documentary in February, after revealing that he had been working on the film “for years”.

All of Those Voices will be released in cinemas worldwide on 22 March and will tell the story of the “self-discovery and the courage it takes to be true to oneself”.

In the new trailer, Tomlinson said that being able to contribute to writing for the band made him feel in “control”.

“All of a sudden, I felt in control again. The first two and a half years, I just felt like I wasn’t in control of myself or certainly had an influence on the band,” he said.

“When I think about how proud I am of One Direction, I think of us as a collective.

“When I think about what makes me most proud [of] me as an individual in that band, [it] is definitely having the most writing credits. That makes me feel important to the band, and that’s all I ever wanted when I was a lad.”

One Direction in 2012 (getty)

According to the press release announcing the news, the film will contain never-before-seen footage from Tomlinson’s 2022 tour, alongside home footage offering an insight into his personal life.

All of Those Voices will also explore Tomlinson’s “journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path”.

All of Those Voices is in cinemas on 22 March. Tickets are on sale now.