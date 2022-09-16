Jump to content

Timothée Chalamet reveals career advice he received from Leo DiCaprio: ‘No hard drugs and no superhero movies’

The two actors co-starred in 2021 movie, ‘Don’t Look Up’

Tom Murray
Friday 16 September 2022 06:11
Timothée Chalamet reveals how it feels to be first solo man on British Vogue

Timothée Chalamet received some sage advice from seasoned superstar Leonardo DiCaprio.

Chalamet’s career has mirrored DiCaprio’s in many ways, earning a series of acclaimed performances at a young age and cementing himself as one of Hollywood’s most versatile and bankable leading men.

The pair co-starred in Adam McKay’s divisive 2021 apocalypse drama Don’t Look Up.

In a new interview for British Vogue, which made him the first solo male to be on the magazine’s cover, the 26-year-old revealed the career advice DiCaprio gave him.

“No hard drugs and no superhero movies,” Chalamet said the Titanic star told him.

Chalamet said becoming the first man to cover the magazine was an “extraordinary” and “weird” honour.

Timothée Chalamet (left) and Leonardo DiCaprio

(Getty Images)

He next stars in Bones and All, his second film with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, which received an eight-minute long standing ovation following its premiere at Venice Film Festival this month.

The film is based on a novel by Camille DeAngelis. Chalamet stars alongside Taylor Russell, with the pair playing two flesh-eating lovers who go on a road trip in 1980s America.

Bones and All is in cinemas 23 November.

