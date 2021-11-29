Timothée Chalamet has shared a touching tribute to the late designer Virgil Abloh, who has died from cancer, aged 41.

The creative industry has been mourning the death of Abloh, the Off-White creator and artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line.

News of his death emerged on Sunday (28 November). Abloh had kept his cancer diagnosis private for several years.

In the wake of the announcement, Chalamet shared a series of images to his Instagram paying tribute to Abloh.

One black-and-white photo shows the pair hugging, while another is a screenshot of messages exchanged in excitement.

The 25-year-old also posted Dylan Thomas’s 1953 poem “Do not go gentle into that good night”.

Chalamet has previously worn Abloh’s Louis Vuitton designs to high-profile events.

In 2019, the Dune star wore a black shirt, trousers and bejewelled harness on the red carpet of the Golden Globes awards, which he attended with his mother.

Abloh called the harness “a custom-made hand-embroidered mid-layer garment”.

Other artists including Pharrell, Drake, AJ Tracey and Idris Elba have been paying tribute to Abloh, and sharing their memories of him.

“I know grief is love that you don’t get to express so this is an attempt at expressing it. Love you V. You’re a hero,” wrote singer Frank Ocean.