Marvel fans are convinced they spotted a version of Iron Man in the the trailer for Doctor Strange 2.

A new trailer for the sequel, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was released on Sunday (13 February), and with it came the revelation that the film would introduce the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

More eagle-eyed fans, though, think they spotted a rather tantalising character in the trailer: Iron Man. However, this isn’t the Iron Man we know, played by Robert Downey Jr – this is a variant version of the character, wearing a specific suit of armour.

*Possible spoilers follow – you have been warned*

The possible inclusion of this Iron Man variant seems to corroborate unverified set photos, which seemingly show none other than Tom Cruise on the film’s set.

It’s being claimed that Cruise will play a version of the character that will be introduced via the Multiverse, a series of alternate worlds featuring Marvel characters, old and new.

The Multiverse was previously explored in Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Cruise was set to the play the character when an IronMan film was being prepped in the 1990s, but the project never came to fruition. Instead, Downey Jr played him from 2008 up until 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Another moment in the trailer sees Doctor Strange being escorted by Ultron bots, which are created by Tony Stark in the comics. These particular bots have led many to theorise that the version of Iron Man in Doctor Strange 2 could be Superior Iron Man.

Is this Tom Cruise as an Iron Man variant in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’? (Marvel Studios)

Unverified pictures of Cruise with Iron Man’s goatee and in front of a greenscreen surfaced online in recent weeks. Whether or not he’s in the film remains to be seen.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on 6 May.