Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tom Cruise surprised cinemagoers as he showed up at a number of screenings for the new Mission: Impossible film.

The 61-year-old stars in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh film in the action franchise, which is in cinemas now.

On Tuesday (11 July), just days after the film hit screens, Cruise made a number of appearances in cinemas across the US and Canada.

He attended screenings at destinations including AMC Georgetown in Washington, DC, AMC Sunset Place 24 in South Miami, Florida, Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta, Georgia and Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto.

Cruise was joined by director Christopher McQuarrie, with the pair speaking to the packed-out cinemas before each screening.

“You definitely dream of moments like this,” Cruise explained, describing the experience as “amazing”.

“Hope you enjoy the film, ‘cause we made it for you,” he said, before posing for photos with attendees.

The actor posed with fans at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta, Georgia (Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

Cruise stars in the latest Mission: Impossible film opposite Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby.

In an interview with The Independent, Atwell spoke about joining the franchise and the rumours that had suggested she and Cruise were dating. Atwell recently got engaged to composer Ned Wolfgang Kelly.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Insisting that she saw McQuarrie and Cruise as “sort of two uncles”, Atwell said: “I would be like, ‘Ooh, there’s some weird rumours, and it feels base, it feels a little dirty, it feels grubby, it’s not what I’m about.’ Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?”

Cruise also visited the AMC Sunset Place in Miami, Florida (Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

Atwell said that she found it “upsetting” because “it’s involving people in my actual life, my personal life, who have to be on the receiving end of that. It becomes invasive”.

You can read The Independent’s review of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One here.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is in cinemas now.