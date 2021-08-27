Tom Cruise trained for an entire year to perfect one of the stunts in Mission: Impossible 7.

A featurette for the film, which debuted at CinemaCon, detailed Cruise’s intense training for a stunt where he performs a motorbike jump off a cliff into a valley in Norway.

In the lead up to the stunt, Cruise had 500 skydiving sessions and did 13,000 motorbike jumps. The shot itself was captured on the first day of filming.

Speaking in the featurette, Cruise said: “This is far and away the most dangerous thing I’ve attempted. We’ve been working on this for years. I wanted to do it since I was a little kid.”

Director Christopher McQuarrie added: “The only thing that scares me more is what we’ve got planned for Mission 8.”

In the franchise’s previous instalments, Cruise has climbed cliffs in Australia with his bare hands, clung to a moving plane and climbed the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Much of the new film has been shot in England, and Cruise has made headlines in recent days for landing his plane in a Warwickshire family’s garden and for having his luggage stolen in Birmingham.

Alongside Cruise, the movie stars Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Henry Czerny.

Mission: Impossible 7 will be released on 27 May, 2022.