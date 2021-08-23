British fans of Tom Cruise have reacted in delight as the Hollywood star was seen eating two Tikka Masala dishes at a Birmingham curry house.

The actor is in the UK filming the next entry in the hit Mission: Impossible franchise.

Asha’s, a Birmingham-based Indian restaurant, shared a photo of Cruise outside the premises, explaining that they had welcomed the Jerry Maguire star for a meal.

“It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha’s Birmingham yesterday evening,” wrote the eatery’s official Twitter account.

“Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again - The greatest compliment.”

Fans shared their amusement at the slightly incongruous moment on social media.

“You had me at aloo,” punned one commenter.

“They don’t call him Tommy Two Tikkas for nothing!” wrote someone else.

“I’ve eaten at Asha’s many times but never when Tom Cruise has been in town,” mourned another Twitter user.

An audacious stunt from the Derbyshire set of Mission: Impossible 7 was captured on camera by onlookers last week. The sequence featured a train plunging into a quarry.

The film – which also stars Vanessa Kirby and Simon Pegg – is set to be released next year.