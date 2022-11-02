Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tom Felton recounts ‘awful’ audition with Anthony Hopkins

‘I sheepishly tucked my tail and walked out of that one,’ the Harry Potter star said

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 02 November 2022 14:15
Comments
Tom Felton talks memories

Tom Felton has remembered a terrible experience auditioning with Anthony Hopkins for his film Hitchcock.

Hopkins starred as the late famed filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock in the 2012 drama, which chronicled his daring choice to adapt Robert Bloch’s novel Psycho for the screen.

During the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Felton recounted the “awful” moment of his audition, which he also detailed in his debut memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.

“This was not my finest hour when it came to auditioning,” the 35-year-old British actor began.

“I got the sides very last minute,” Felton explained. “I knew I wasn’t right for the role. I’ve never seen Psycho – the film was about the making of Psycho – I didn’t know anything particularly well, but I knew I wasn’t right for this.”

Recommended

He continued: “I’ve very rarely called my agent before going into an audition and said, ‘I really don’t think this is for me,’ but I did on that occasion.

“They said, ‘Just go in as you always do. Just show your face, show you know the work, and trot on.’”

Tom Felton and Anthony Hopkins

(Getty Images)

“[Hopkins] decided to go off book. He was like, ‘Let’s put the scene down. Let’s just test the water with the characters,’” the Harry Potter star recalled. “And I proceeded to probably babble out the worst three minutes of improv in an awful American accent that anyone has ever seen.”

According to Felton, Hopkins knew “straight away” that the Harry Potter star “had no idea” what he was doing.

“He had a very graceful way of saying leave, which was, ‘Thanks very much for your time,’” Felton said. “I sheepishly tucked my tail and walked out of that one.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

He added jokily: “Technically I have worked with Sir Anthony! I’m not sure if that goes on my resume.”

Elsewhere in his memoir, Felton opened up about his on-set experiences alongside his Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, which he added further detail to in a recent interview with The Independent.

Beyond the Wand by Tom Felton is out now, published by Ebury Spotlight.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in