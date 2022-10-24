Tom Felton recalls ‘cheeky fag’ with Dumbledore as he shares Harry Potter anecdotes

Tom Felton recalled having a “cheeky fag with Dumbledore” as he discussed his new memoir, which features stories from growing up on the Harry Potter set.

“When you actually put them down on paper and read them out loud or tell the stories, you realize quite how bizarre it is,” the actor, best known for portraying Draco Malfoy, explained.

“To have a crafty, cheeky fag with Dumbledore while he gives you a pep talk about how not to forget your lines, yeah, those aren’t the stories that people have heard before.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.