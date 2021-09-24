Harry Potter fans are sending messages of love and support to Tom Felton after he collapsed at a golf tournament.

The actor, who played Draco Malfoy in the hugely popular film series, was taking part in a celebrity Ryder Cup match at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Wisconsin on Thursday (23 September) when he had the medical incident.

Felton was taken to a local hospital on a stretcher. A cause for the collapse has not yet been given.

“Tom Felton having a seizure at the Ryder Cup today was not news I was expecting a day after his 34th birthday. Hope he’s okay,” one fan wrote. The actor's collapse has not been confirmed to have been the result of a seizure.

“We believe in you love! You are strong, we love you, it will be alright,” another fan commented.

One fan site wrote: “Praying and thinking about @TomFelton who reportedly collapsed earlier today while playing golf.

“The good news is he was alert and was seen smiling afterwards as the medics took him to be further evaluated. Just need an update now saying that he is indeed completely okay…”

“Wishing our Tom has a safe recovery and sending all my love to him,” another tweet read.

Someone else wrote: “Tom sending u so much thoughts and prayers and we are all here for u please take care of yourself for as long as it takes we’ll wait for u we love you way too much -all of ur fans @TomFelton.”

Felton’s incident occurred the day after he celebrated his 34th birthday.

Sharing a smiling selfie on Instagram, the actor wrote: “33 years done – good lord it’s been so much fun getting here – yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come – thank you all for your love , support & sense of humour – let’s keep a good thing going – to the next 33.”