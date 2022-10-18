Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tom Felton recalls ‘painful’ memory of laughing at nine-year-old Emma Watson on Harry Potter set

‘Emma had the most to deal with, the most difficult situation to negotiate, and from the earliest age,’ Felton wrote

Tom Murray
Tuesday 18 October 2022 20:38
Comments
Tom Felton recalls Alan Rickman telling him strongly not to step on his cloak

Tom Felton has said he still feels “ashamed” of laughing at a young Emma Watson on the set of Harry Potter.

The Draco Malfoy star recalled the “painful” memory in his newly released memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.

Felton is three years older than Hermione Granger star Watson, whom he met at auditions when she was just nine and he was 12 years old.

The actor wrote that, in the early days, there was a real-life divide between the young Griffindor stars and their Slytherin rivals.

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Watson formed one trio while Felton, Jamie Waylett (Vincent Crabbe) and Josh Herdman (Gregory Goyle) were slightly older.

Recommended

"I suppose we thought we were a bit cooler," Felton wrote. "We'd spend our free time together listening to rap music – Wu-Tang, Biggie, 2Pac.”

One day, word reached them that then-nine-year-old Watson was putting on a dance show in her dressing room that she wanted to perform to her castmates. “We were predictably dismissive,” Felton wrote.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton

(A Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock)

“We sniggered our way down to Emma’s show, and the sniggers grew louder as she danced,” Felton recalled. “We were just being s***ty boys, largely out of awkwardness and because we thought taking the piss was cool, but Emma was visibly upset by our thoughtless reaction. I did feel like a bit of a d***, and rightly so.”

Afterwards, Felton said he was encouraged to go and apologise to Watson, which he did.

He wrote: “Everybody moved on. It was just a stupid, teenage act of thoughtlessness, the sort of thing that happens every day. So why does that moment stick in my memory? Why is it so painful for me to recall?

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

“The answer, I think, is that I’ve grown to understand with the passing of the years that of all of us, Emma had the most to deal with, the most difficult situation to negotiate, and from the earliest age.”

Felton went on to say that “the last thing she needed, in an environment that should have been – and normally was – safe and friendly and familial, was Josh and me laughing at her dance.”

Emma Watson and Tom Felton in 2022’s Harry Potter reunion

(HBO / Sky / YouTube)

“That’s why I feel ashamed by the memory of our behavior,” he said. “And that’s why I’m glad that our friendship did not founder on the rocks of my insensitivity, but became something deeper. A touchstone for both of our lives.”

In a recent interview with Louis Chilton for The Independent, Felton revealed that Watson was one of the chief proponents of him writing a memoir.

“I was encouraged by a few people, Emma Watson specifically, to tell the whole story and not just sort of cherry-pick the fluffy bits,” he says.

Recommended

“Not just because it was cathartic for me. But also in the hope that sharing those parts of my story will help others that are maybe not going through the best time.”

Beyond the Wand by Tom Felton is out now, published by Ebury Spotlight.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in