Tom Felton has appeared in a surprise TikTok with his doppelgänger.

The Harry Potter star, 35, made a surprise cameo in a clip alongside Em Wallbank, a social media star who bears a strong resemblance to the Draco Malfoy actor.

“When Malfoy met… Malfoy!” Wallbank captioned the post.

“Honestly, wait till my father hears about this. There’s another Malfoy… I think he’s an imposter! Hello Felton…” she says to the camera, riffing on the infamous line of dialogue spoken by the character in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Felton then appears on camera and repeats the line before telling Wallbank “bravo” for her uncanny performance.

“I think it’s only fair that we prove who the real Malfoy is here,” she says, to which Felton replies: “Can we start with a ‘Potter’?”

The pair then both say “Potter” in Malfoy’s accent. “Welcome to Slytherin,” says Felton after commending Wallbank on her delivery.

At the time of writing, the TikTok had been watched more than 2.4 million times.

Fans on Instagram have commented their excitement over the clip.

“Omg omg omg I can’t cope!!!” wrote one person, while another added: “OMG! The ultimate crossover.”

“I think the Internet just broke,” said someone else. “Best! Love this so much!”

Earlier this month, Felton recalled Alan Rickman’s terse words after he repeatedly stepped on his cloak on set for the films.

In an interview with The Independent, he spoke about his newly released memoir and how his co-star Emma Watson encouraged him to to tell his “whole story”.

You can read the full interview here.