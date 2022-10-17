Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

House of the Dragon viewers are struggling to comprehend a scene involving Alicent and Larys.

In the first season’s penultimate episode, which was broadcast on Sunday (16 October), the fallout from the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) was explored.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), who jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) from taking her rightful place on the Iron Throne.

Otto wants Rhaenyra killed, claming it’s to prevent war, which leads to a showdown with his daughter. Alicent unseats him as Hand of the King and is later told by Larys (Matthew Needham) that her father is aware of a web of spies working around Alicent in King’s Landing. Moreso, he uses these spies to his advantage.

As Larys speaks, Alicent removes her shoes and stockings – and the scene ends with him pleasuring himself over the sight of her bare feet. The wordless nature of the scene suggests that Alicent has been trading information for similar interactions over several years in series time.

Earlier this week, news of the scene leaked online, with may fans believing the spoiler to be fake. Upon watching the epiosde, though, these fans are now reacting to the moment on social media, and many are expressing disbelief over the reveal.

“Alicent using her feet as payment for Larys is not what I would have expected,” one fan wrote, with another adding it “wasn’t on my bingo card”. An additional fan stated: “I’m still stuck on Alicent using her feet to get information, and having to be there while Larys… uh, collected payment.”

“Not miss holy roly Alicent Hightower bartering her feet to Larys for info,” one fan stated.

The Alicent and Larys foot scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode nine (HBO )

A contingent of are calling out Alicent, who has repeatedly cast aspersions over Rhaneyra’s actions, for hypocrisy.

Find a series of more reactions below:

‘House of the Dragon’ continues in the UK on Sky Atlantic on Mondays at 2am, before repeating at 9pm later that day. It is also available to watch on NOW.