Who is the White Worm in House of the Dragon?

The White Worm is played by Japanese-born English actor Sonoya Mizuno

Tom Murray
Monday 17 October 2022 04:33
House of the Dragon episode 9 trailer

The White Worm played a big part in House of the Dragon’s ninth episode.

The spymaster has had a subtle but important role in King’s Landing as the Game of Thrones prequel has gone on.

*Warning – Spoilers for House of the Dragon episode nine ahead*

In episode nine, the White Worm conceals Prince Aegon II ahead of his coronation.

In one powerful line, she shocks Otto Hightower with the extent of her connections in the city: “My condolences on the passing of your king.” At the time, no one knew that King Viserys had died, meaning she has spies within the palace itself.

She boldly warns Hightower: “When your plots ripen and you install your grandson on the throne, remember, it was me who put him there. I could have killed him as easily as a wasp on fruit.”

So, who is the princess of thieves who would be so bold as to threaten the hand of the Queen?

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria in ‘House of the Dragon’

(Ollie Upton / HBO)

Who is the White Worm?

The White Worm is also known as Mysaria – played in the series by Japanese-born English actor Sonoya Mizuno.

The character is first introduced as Prince Daemon Targaryen’s lover in the show’s first episode. She is described in Fire and Blood, George RR Martin’s book that provides the inspiration for the HBO series, as a “dancing girl” from Lys, one of the nine Free Cities of Essos.

Mysaria later absconds to Dragonstone as Daemon’s paramour, but is spurned by King Viserys who commands his brother to get rid of her.

It’s at this point that she returns to King’s Landing and becomes known as the White Worm or “Lady Misery” to her enemies, “the mistress of whisperers in all but name”, Martin writes in the book.

Game of Thrones fans might remember a similar character from the original HBO series, Varys (Conleth Hill) whose “little birds” kept the Master of Whisperers informed of the City’s comings and goings.

At first, Mysaria appeared to ally with Hightower – in episode four, it was revealed that her spies informed the hand of the king about Daemon and Rhaenyra’s incestuous Rendez-Vous in one of King’s Landing’s brothels. Understandable, given she had just been cast aside by Daemon herself.

However, the events of episode nine imply that Mysaria has taken a more partisan position, begging for her services only that the children of Flea Bottom may be freed from having to fight one another for sport.

If Martin’s original material is anything to go by, Mysaria’s role in this story is not finished yet.

