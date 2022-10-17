Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

House of the Dragon fans are calling for Ser Criston Cole’s head after episode nine aired Sunday (16 October).

*Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode nine

The knight has undergone quite a character arc since the beginning of the series where he wore Princess Rhaenyra’s favour during a jousting tournament.

Since being spurned by the princess, Cole – played by Fabien Frankel – has allied with Alicent Hightower who intends to install her son Aegon II as king against her late husband, King Viserys’ wishes.

At the beginning of episode nine, Cole nonchalantly slammed Lord Lyman Beesbury’s head into a table after he daned to question Alicent’s intentions.

Despite the needless murder of a member of the royal council, Cole was once again allowed to get off scot-free – he previously killed Ser Joffrey Lonmouth with his bare hands at the wedding party of Rhaenyra and Laenor Valaryon.

Fans were incensed at the latest actions of the character who has grown increasingly reprehensible as the series has gone on.

“I can't tell you how SICK AND F***ING TIRED I am of Ser Criston. Killed the man who was doing the right thing. I can't wait until someone kills him,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Welcome back, Criston is still a piece of garbage,” tweeted another.

(Twitter)

“Your honour, LOCK HIM UP. He has killed TOO MANY PEOPLE and no repercussions???” wrote another.

(Twitter)

Last week, fans joked about the character not ageing during the series despite multiple time jumps and numerous other actors being replaced to reflect their change in years.

The House of the Dragon finale will air in the UK on Sky Atlantic on Monday 24 October at 2am, before repeating at 9pm later that day.