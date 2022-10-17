Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Lock him up’: House of the Dragon fans call for justice after Criston Cole’s latest actions

‘He has killed TOO MANY PEOPLE and no repercussions???’ Fan said

Tom Murray
Monday 17 October 2022 03:09
Comments
House of the Dragon episode 9 trailer

House of the Dragon fans are calling for Ser Criston Cole’s head after episode nine aired Sunday (16 October).

*Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode nine

The knight has undergone quite a character arc since the beginning of the series where he wore Princess Rhaenyra’s favour during a jousting tournament.

Since being spurned by the princess, Cole – played by Fabien Frankel – has allied with Alicent Hightower who intends to install her son Aegon II as king against her late husband, King Viserys’ wishes.

At the beginning of episode nine, Cole nonchalantly slammed Lord Lyman Beesbury’s head into a table after he daned to question Alicent’s intentions.

Recommended

Despite the needless murder of a member of the royal council, Cole was once again allowed to get off scot-free – he previously killed Ser Joffrey Lonmouth with his bare hands at the wedding party of Rhaenyra and Laenor Valaryon.

Fans were incensed at the latest actions of the character who has grown increasingly reprehensible as the series has gone on.

“I can't tell you how SICK AND F***ING TIRED I am of Ser Criston. Killed the man who was doing the right thing. I can't wait until someone kills him,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Welcome back, Criston is still a piece of garbage,” tweeted another.

(Twitter)

“Your honour, LOCK HIM UP. He has killed TOO MANY PEOPLE and no repercussions???” wrote another.

(Twitter)

Recommended

Last week, fans joked about the character not ageing during the series despite multiple time jumps and numerous other actors being replaced to reflect their change in years.

The House of the Dragon finale will air in the UK on Sky Atlantic on Monday 24 October at 2am, before repeating at 9pm later that day.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in