House of the Dragon fans have been joking about Ser Criston Cole not ageing during the series despite multiple time jumps.

Cole has been played by the same actor, Fabien Frankel, throughout the Game of Thrones prequel despite other roles being re-cast by older actors due to two time jumps adding up to around 16 years.

Leading character Rhaenyra Targaryen has been played by both Milly Alcock and Emma D’Arcy throughout the hit HBO show, and series villain Alicent Hightower has been played by both Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke.

In episode eight, which aired on 9 October, a time jump of six years saw both Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children, such as Aemond Targaryen and Jacaerys Velaryon, grow up and be recast by older actors.

Despite this, Frankel is still playing Cole, with fans cracking jokes about this situation online.

“Sorry but is Ser Criston Cole EVER going to age,” wrote one viewer, while another added: “God grant me the ability to age like Ser Criston Cole.”

“Ser Criston with yet again another hair style to indicate his age change,” joked one viewer.

Episode eight of ‘House of the Dragon’ saw characters, such as Tom Glynn-Carney’s Aegon Targaryen pictured here, re-cast after a time jump of six years (HBO)

“Seriously need Ser Criston Cole’s skincare routine, the man doesn’t age,” said another, adding: “They could at least have given him a beard or something this time.”

Fans have also praised the recasting of Aemond Targaryen, who is now played by Ewan Mitchell, replacing Leo Ashton. “Ewan Mitchell is a perfect casting for Aemond, he just gives off evil without trying,” wrote one viewer.