House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to a rather unexpected Game of Thrones character.

The HBO prequel series, which will broadcast its first season finale on Sunday (23 October), is set hundreds of years before Thrones, and tells the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors.

These include Rhaenyra and Daemon, who are played by Emma D’arcy and Matt Smith, respectively.

Those unaware of the family trees in author George RR Martin’s source material might be surprised to discover that the pair are the great-grandparents of the Three-Eyed Raven, who was played in Game of Thrones by Max von Sydow.

This detail was highlighted by Twitter user @OttoHightower, and led to a flurry of surprised responses by the show’s viewers.

In Martin’s source material, Fire & Blood, Rhaenyra and Daemon’s son Viserys II fathers a child named Aegon IV, who goes on to have multiple children – one of whom is named Brynden Rivers.

It’s Brynden who goes onto become the Three-Eyed Raven.

Max von Sydow as the Three-Eyed Raven in ‘Game of Thrones’ (HBO)

