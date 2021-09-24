Tom Felton’s friend has shared a health update after the Harry Potter actor collapsed at a celebrity golf match.

The star suffered an apparent medical emergency shortly after the conclusion of his match on Thursday (23 September) at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Wisconsin.

Felton was participating in the celebrity run of the Europe vs United States golf showdown, which will take place over the weekend.

"In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe,” the Professional Golfers’ Association of America said in a statement. “He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

The association did not provide any further details regarding the incident.

Now, as per Metro, the 34-year-old’s friend Derek Pitts has shared a health update on his Instagram page.

Beside a picture of Tom on his Instagram story, Pitts reportedly wrote: “He’s okay.” He added a heart emoji and the words “Speedy recovery brother”.

Best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise, Felton was pictured looking shaky and pale, surrounded by other players, volunteers and tournament officials, before being helped to his feet and laid on a golf cart.

The Independent has reached out to Felton’s representatives for an update on the actor’s condition.

The incident occurred a day after Felton celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday (22 September).