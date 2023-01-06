Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Hanks has weighed in on the debate surrounding nepotism in the film industry.

The Saving Private Ryan star’s children – including sons Colin and Chet, and daughter Elizabeth Ann – have all acted professionally.

Hanks’s youngest son, Truman, appears in his father’s latest film, the comedy adaptation A Man Called Otto.

In recent years, Hollywood nepotism has come under increasing scrutiny, with many actors coming from famous parents being branded “nepo babies”.

Speaking to Reuters in a video interview via The Sun, Hanks dismissed this line of criticism, insisting that his children were simply carrying on the “family business”.

“Look, this is a family business,” Hanks said. “This is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year.”

“The thing that doesn’t change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not. That’s the issue anytime any of us go off and try to tell a fresh story or create something that has a beginning and a middle and an end.”

He continued: “Doesn’t matter what our last names are. We have to do the work in order to make that a true and authentic experience for the audience.”

Colin Hanks has received praise for his performances in TV series such as Fargo, Mad Men and has featured in high-profile films including King Kong and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Chet, meanwhile, has appeared in films such as Fantastic Four and the Tom Hanks-directed Larry Crowne, and recently had a role in the acclaimed TV series Atlanta.