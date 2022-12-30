Get Out star Allison Williams ‘acknowledges’ her nepo baby privilege

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Allison Williams is the latest celebrity to join the ongoing “nepo baby” debate.

Much has been said about the children of celebrities and the privilege that may come with generational fame.

The debate was recently reignited after Vulture published an extensive guide to the Hollywood “nepo-verse”.

The 34-year-old actor, best known for her roles in Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Lena Dunham’s HBO comedy Girls, is the daughter of former NBC news anchor Brian Williams and journalist Jane Stoddard Williams. The couple also share a younger son, CBS sports journalist Douglas Williams.

While speaking with Wired about her newest role in the forthcoming horror sci-fi M3GAN, Williams addressed her early years in the industry, saying she was “definitely concerned with making sure people understood I was a hard worker, as if somehow that would absolve me of the privilege”.

However, she further explained that along with the “privilege” came immense “pressure” to “seem perfect all the time”.

Though, she carefully reiterated that “there’s no conversation about my career without talking about the ways in which I have been fortunate”.

Brian Williams and Allison Williams (Getty Images)

“It doesn’t feel like a loss to admit it,” Williams said. “If you trust your own skill, I think it becomes very simple to acknowledge.”

In her new movie M3GAN, scheduled for release in cinemas on 6 January 2023, Williams stars as roboticist Gemma, who becomes the unexpected caretaker of her eight-year-old niece. When Gemma gives her niece a prototype of her recent AI invention doll M3GAN, the results are egregiously consequential.

Williams’s comments join Bono’s daughter actor Eve Hewson, who recently took a light-hearted approach to the “nepo baby” discourse.

Earlier, Ice Cube’s son O’Shea Jackson also shared similar sentiments with Williams, expressing his gratitude for his father’s help with his success.

Zoë Kravitz (daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet) and Madonna’s musician and model daughter Lourdes Leon have previously defended themselves amid the discourse.