Rita Wilson has responded to a viral video in which she and husband Tom Hanks appear to be shouting at a man at Cannes Film Festival.

The couple, who last month marked their 35th wedding anniversary, were in attendance at the film festival to see Wes Anderson’s new film Asteroid City. You can read The Independent’s glowing review of the film here.

Following the event, photos went viral on social media which appeared to show Hanks and Wilson shouting at an unknown man on the red carpet.

Hanks, who stars in Asteroid City, appeared to be pointing his finger at the man and making a stern face during their conversation. Wilson, similarly, appeared from a distance to be caught up in a heated discussion.

However, Wilson, 66, has now denied that any such argument took place, explaining that she and Hanks were simply struggling to hear directions on the red carpet.

In a post shared on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (24 May), Wilson reposted a news article suggesting that the pair had “remonstrated” with the man.

“This is called, ‘I can’t hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?’” wrote Wilson.

Wilson responded on Instagram (Rita Wilson/Instagram)

“But that doesn’t sell stories! Nice try! We had a great time! Go see Asteroid City!”

In his review of Asteroid City, The Independent’s Geoffrey Macnab praised Hanks’s performance, saying that the actor delivers “some of the best scenes” in the film.

In early May, Hanks and Wilson celebrated their wedding anniversary, with Wilson writing on social media: “35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything.”

The couple first me on the set of ABC’s sitcom Bosom Buddies in 1981 and share two children: Chet, 31 and Truman, 27.

Asteroid City is released in UK cinemas on 23 June.