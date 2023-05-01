Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary.

Sharing a sweet photo of the Forrest Gump actor, 66, presenting her with a cake in an Instagram post, Wilson wrote: “35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything.”

The pair, who have been married since 1988, share two children: Chet, 31 and Truman, 27.

The Elvis actor is also father to son Colin, 45, who he shares with his first wife Samantha Lewes in 1977. Five years later, Hanks’ second child and only daughter, Elizabeth Ann, 40, was born.

The pair first me on the set of ABC’s sitcom Bosom Buddies in 1981.

Wilson’s Instagram comments were filled with congratualtory messages.

“Happy anniversary, Rita! Congratulations!” wrote Jennifer Garner, while others called their marriage “inspirational” and “sweet”.

Wilson, who is a singer-songwriter, said in December that she slowed down her work while her children were young and she was supporting her husband’s career.

“I slowed down my work because I really wanted to be the mom that was there when they got home, drove the carpool and did all those things,” she told People.

“Tom was also working a lot, so we would travel with him. If both of us were working and not at home, my kids would have been affected. I wouldn’t call slowing down my career a sacrifice, I would call it a choice.”

Wilson has said in the past that she and Tom have always been “supportive” of each other’s careers.

“I remember doing press junkets back in the day, and interviewers would say to me, ‘Gosh, it must be so difficult to be with someone so famous.’ I would think, ‘Why are they saying that?’ Then I realized that the question was more about them and how they would feel in that situation than me,” she said.