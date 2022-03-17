Instagram photo appears to reveal Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engaged
Marvel stars began dating after playing husband and wife on stage
A photo on presenter AJ Odudu’s Instagram account appears to have revealed that Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engaged.
The Marvel stars have been dating since they played husband and wife in the 2019 play Betrayal.
Sharing pictures from the Baftas on Sunday (13 March), TV presenter Odudu posted a selfie with Hiddleston and Ashton. In the image, which is the second one along, Ashton is wearing a large ring on her wedding finger.
The Independent has contacted Hiddleston and Ashton’s representatives for comment.
Both actors are involved with Marvel. Hiddleston plays Loki in the MCU, and Ashton is set to play the role of a villain in The Marvels, though her character’s identity has not yet been disclosed.
She will appear opposite Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, as well as Ms Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).
Hiddleston has previously said he doesn’t like to discuss his romantic relationships in public.
He told The Telegraph: “Everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don’t conflict the two.
“My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate.”
