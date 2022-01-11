Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has been asked to host the 2022 Oscars, it’s been reported.

Following the 2021 ceremony, in which there was no set host due to Covid-19 restrictions, it’s been confirmed that this year’s event will be overseen by one person.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, that person is yet to be decided, but the Academy, the organisation behind the Oscars, has contacted the 25-year-old British actor, who once said he’d be interested in hosting.

The outlet reports that the Academy has “reached out to him to explore that possibility”.

However, it seems as if Holland will have to decline the chance, previously telling THR: “Maybe in the future, but in all honesty, I’m just too busy right now. I don’t have the time.” He added that he’d “love” to do it.

The Independent has contacted Holland’s reps for comment.

Holland is one of the most bankable film stars due to the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise. He will next be seen in video game adaptation Uncharted alongside Mark Wahlberg.

In 2021, Holland revealed that he had been cast as Fred Astaire in a biopic of the Hollywood star. However, news of the project was criticised after a stipulation made by Astaire in his will was shared online.

Tom Holland in blockbuster ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (AP)

The 2022 Oscar nominations are set to be revealed in February, with the ceremony currently scheduled to take place in March.

Following the Golden Globes, the films expected to be in contention for Best Picture include The Power of the Dog, West Side Story and Belfast.