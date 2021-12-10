Tom Holland has opened up about his acting doubts in a new interview, saying he “would like to go and do other things”.

The Spider-Man star said he is experiencing a “midlife crisis at 25” after taking up acting at the young age of 11.

Speaking ahead of the release of his latest film as the web-slinging superhero, No Way Home, Holland told Sky News he is unsure whether he wants to continue on his current path.

He said: “I don’t even know if I want to be an actor.

“I started acting when I was 11 and I haven’t done anything else, so I would like to go and do other things.

“I don’t know. Genuinely, I’m having a mid-life crisis at 25. I’m having like a pre-midlife crisis.”

Tom Holland as Spider-Man (Marvel Studios / Sony)

Early in his career, Holland won acclaim playing the title role in the West End version of Billy Elliot.

He attended the prestigious Brit School for performing arts, which counts Adele and Amy Winehouse among its former students, before landing the role of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Holland is due to play Fred Astaire in a forthcoming biopic about the American actor and dancer. However, the project has led to criticism after Astaire’s alleged request to never be portrayed on screen resurfaced on social media.

He recently felt compelled to clarify comments he made about his future in the Spider-Man franchise, saying they were “misconstrued”.

The actor had suggested he was in favour of Marvel developing a Spider-Man film around another character, such as the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse character Miles Morales.

“If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong,” he said.

However, Holland later said: “No one actually speaks the truth. I don’t know what the future of Spider-Man looks like. I don’t know whether I’m going to be a part of it. Spider-Man will always live on in me and I know that [producer Amy Pascal] and the studio are keen to figure out what the next chapter of Spider-Man looks like.

“If that happens to be with me, then that’s very exciting but, you know, if it’s time for me to walk away then I’ll do so proudly.”

He continued: “What I was referring to, in that interview, it’s because I would be taking up an opportunity for someone to come in and change what being Spider-Man means. Spider-Man could be more diverse, it could be a female character, it could be anything.”

Additional reporting by Press Association