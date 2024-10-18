Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Tom Holland has revealed that he and Zendaya have already seen a script for a proposed Spider-Man 4, but says it “needs work.”

The 28-year-old British actor has so far played the web-slinging superhero in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

He also played the character in a small role in the 2016 Marvel movie Captain America: Civil War and returned in both Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Speaking on the Rich Roll podcast, Holland said: “One of the things is that, with Marvel, your film is a small cog in a large machine. That machine has got to keep running. You have to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture. That’s one of the challenges we’re facing.

“The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the people we have working on it now.

“We have a creative and we have a pitch and a draft, which is excellent. It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job.”

Tom Holland as Spider-Man/Peter Parker ( Marvel Studios )

Holland continued: “I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room, like, this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.”

Holland and Zendaya, who plays Spider-Man’s love interest MJ, first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. They have been dating since 2021.

The most recent instalment in the film franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home, ended with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casting a spell that caused everyone to forget who Peter Parker is. This included his two closest friends, MJ and Ned (Jacob Batalon).

Last year, Holland admitted he was “a little apprehensive about” making a fourth Spider-Man film.

“I think if we found the reason [we would do another film],” he said. “I’m really, really happy with where we’re at in terms of the creative. But I’m also a little apprehensive about it.”

Holland explained that this was because “there’s a bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises.”

“I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise and there’s a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high and pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life,” he added.