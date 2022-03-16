Some of the cast of Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home have reacted to their initial auditions for the franchise.

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon sat down for a new video in which they watched each other’s auditions.

Holland plays Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man, in the hit superhero franchise, while Zendaya and Batalon play his friends MJ and Ned.

In the clip for Holland’s audition, which preceded the actor’s role in Captain America: Civil War, he can be seen doing a backflip.

All three actors are seen breaking into hysterics at Holland’s audition, while Batalon features in his audition tape with a completely shaved head.

“What a cutie,” Zendaya says of Batalon’s performance.

Zendaya’s then draws the most praise from her co-stars, with Holland remarking: “This is really good.”

“This is just a really good audition tape,” agreed Batalon.

The full video can be seen here. No Way Home is available to purchase digitally now.

Last month, Holland and his No Way Home co-stars Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reunited to recreate a popular Spider-Man internet meme.

The original image shows two Spider-Man characters pointing at one another, as they each claim to be the “real” Spider-Man.

On Wednesday 23 February, the official Marvel and Spider-Man pages posted the picture of the actors in the same positions shown in the animation.