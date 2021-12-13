Tom Holland and Zendaya are keen to join the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse universe.

First released in 2018, Into the Spider-Verse follows a world in which Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) becomes the new Spider-Man and teams up with other Spider-People from different parallel universes.

Two sequels are due for release in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Speaking to Syfy Wire, Zendaya said that she “loved” the film and was “waiting for the phone call” to appearing alongside Moore’s Miles Morales in the sequel.

“Love them and I’m just waiting for the phone call,” the Dune star said. “Guys, call us. Put us in your movie, we want to be in it.”

Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then claimed that Sony producer Amy Pascal had broached the subject of a crossover to him, but that it had never been followed up.

“Amy actually asked me on the set of this movie and no one has come back to me,” Holland said, with Zendaya adding: “Yeah, what the heck?”

The pair are gearing up to reprise their roles as Peter Parker and MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which comes out in the UK this week.

Last week, Holland admitted that he was experiencing a “midlife crisis at 25” after taking up acting at the young age of 11.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 15 December.