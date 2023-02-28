Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Doctors caring for the Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore have said there is “no further hope” for his recovery after he suffered a brain aneurysm.

The actor, 61, also known for his roles in Blackhawk Down and Natural Born Killers, has been in a coma in the intensive care unit of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Los Angeles since 18 February.

He was taken to hospital after being found unconscious at his home in LA at around 2am on that Saturday, with doctors concluding that he had suffered a brain aneurysm.

On Monday night (27 February), Sizemore’s representative, Charles Lago, issued a statement saying: “Today doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end-of-life decision. The family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time, and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.”

Sizemore made one of his first movie appearances in Oliver Stone’s 1989 film Born on the Fourth of July. He later starred in 1991’s Point Break and 1993’s True Romance.

In the war epic Saving Private Ryan (1998), he played Mike Horvath, long-time friend of Tom Hanks’s Captain John Miller and second-in-command.

Sizemore is the father to 17-year-old twin daughters and was previously married to actor Maeve Quinlan.

Tom Sizemore (AP)

He has been vocal about his struggles with addiction in the past, and was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his then-girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss. In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel.

Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offence.

If you have been affected by this article, you can contact the following organisations for support: actiononaddiction.org.uk, mind.org.uk, nhs.uk/livewell/mentalhealth, mentalhealth.org.uk.